STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PNB Housing Finance deal: Carlyle Group floats ‘draft letter offer’

Meanwhile, both Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as Sebi will look into various regulatory issues related to the proposed investment in PNB Housing by Carlyle and others. 

Published: 15th June 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

PNB Housing Finance Ltd

PNB Housing Finance Ltd (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Carlyle Group along with other entities on Monday floated a “draft letter offer” with regard to an open offer for acquisition of over 7 crore equity shares representing 26 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance.

This forms part of the proposed deal to invest Rs 4,000 crore in the firm through a preference issue. 

As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, an open offer is a mandatory offer an acquirer and persons acting in concert (PACs) have to make to the shareholders of a company in case the acquisition is in excess of 25 per cent stake.

The offer price has been fixed at Rs 403.22 per share.  

Meanwhile, both Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as well as Sebi will look into various regulatory issues related to the proposed investment in PNB Housing by Carlyle and others. 

BSE has sought clarification from PNB Housing over the deal and have sought pricing certificate from a registered valuer as well as valuation certificate to be comprehensive and to take into account various methodologies alongwith justification, to arrive at the valuation, from the lender.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the housing financier is slated for June 22 to seek their approval for allotment of shares and warrants to the proposed investors, among others.

Last week, proxy advisory firm SES raised concerns about the proposed preferential issue and said that it will change the control of PNB Housing Finance — from PNB being the sole promoter of the company to a joint control holder with Carlyle Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PNB Housing Finance Carlyle Group
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp