Toyota Kirloskar partially resumes production at Bidadi plants

The company noted that it has commenced operations at two facilities with the prescribed workforce strength of 50 per cent.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota logo

Toyota logo (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has partially resumed production at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plants in Karnataka.

The company noted that it has commenced operations at two facilities with the prescribed workforce strength of 50 per cent.

The automaker, which sells models like Innova, Crysta and Fortuner in the country, said it aims to enhance the training of all employees for the new normal, both in terms of facilities and processes.

The operations at the premises would be carried out in strict concurrence with all the state and central government's directives, the company said in a statement.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we are very clear that we will respond to the needs of those in the midst of this outbreak, making prompt decisions and taking immediate action to help ensure safety and security of all our employees and other stakeholders," it added.

TKM noted that the company is trying to ensure that all possible measures and preparations are made so as to be able to cater to the mobility needs of its customers at the earliest.

"Our focus will be to cater to pending orders that could not be met due to the non-production days of planned annual maintenance shutdown, followed by the lockdown announcement by the state government.

"Moreover, we are also focusing on vaccinating both our employees as well as their families and extending our support to have dealer and supplier staff vaccinated too, so as to ensure lower risk and severity of infections," the automaker said.

In April, TKM had temporarily shut its two plants in Bidadi from April 26 to May 14 for periodic maintenance work.

The company's Bidadi facility, with two units, has a total installed production capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.

