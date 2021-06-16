STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ahead of RBI's Rs 10 crore purchase, states see debt cost falling 20 bps to 6.75 per cent

At last Tuesday's auctions, states' borrowing cost jumped to a three-month high of 6.95 per cent when six states raised Rs 11,500 crore from auction of state development loans.

Published: 16th June 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After hitting a three-month high last week and ahead of the Rs 10,000-crore RBI purchase of state debt later this week, the weighted average cost of borrowing for the states has fallen by 20 bps over the past week to 6.75 per cent at the latest auctions.

The moderation in yields at Tuesday's auction of state government securities can be attributed to the RBI's scheduled secondary market purchase of state debt worth Rs 10,000 crore on June 17 under the G-Sap (government securities acquisition programme).

At last Tuesday's auctions, states' borrowing cost jumped to a three-month high of 6.95 per cent when six states raised Rs 11,500 crore from auction of state development loans. The weighted average cost of borrowing for across the states and tenures fell 20 bps over the past to 6.75 per cent at today's auctions, Care Ratings said in a note.

The states have been paying higher coupons to investors since the past year, when it had touched at 8.96 per cent and since them moving down but still remaining too high as against the G-secs.

Aggregate borrowings by states so far this fiscal are 29 per cent less than the borrowings in the same period of FY21 as only 18 states and one UT have so far raised Rs 1,04,350 crore as opposed to 22 states and one UT raising Rs 1,47,926 crore a year ago.

According to the tentative borrowing calendar, 26 states and one UT were to raise Rs 1,52,900 crore by June 15. However, only 68 per cent of this amount has been raised thus far by 18 states and one UT. At today's auction, nine states raised Rs 13,600 crore.

While Maharashtra accepted an additional amount of Rs 500 crore over the notified amount, the other states accepted only the notified amounts. Under the indicative calendar showed Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal, Jharkhand, MP, Odisha, Tripura and UP were to cumulatively raise Rs 29,800 crore, but states have not yet tapped the market.

The lower quantum and fewer number of state undertaking market borrowing so far in the current financial year could largely be ascribed to the lower expenditure undertaken by the states relative to their revenue.

Some states could also be availing of the financial accommodation being provided by RBI through short-term borrowing through special drawing facility and higher ways and means advances at the repo rate -- both are much cheaper than debt papers' cost than the funds raised through the SDL issue.

The ways and means advances of the states as of June 4 stood at Rs 11,235 crore was significantly higher than Rs 3,372 crore availed in the beginning of April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI G Sap Government securities acquisition States debt
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp