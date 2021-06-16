EaseMyTrip reports 8-fold increase in Q4 profit at Rs 30.5 cr on lower expenses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly-listed online travel portal Easy Trip Planners Ltd (EaseMyTrip) posted a net profit of Rs 30.5 crore in the fourth quarter of FY21 as against a profit of Rs 3.6 crore in the previous fiscal driven by increase in margin and commissions, and reduction in operational expenses.

The Delhi-based company doubled its profit for FY20-21 at Rs 61.4 crore as against a net profit of Rs 33 crore in FY19-20, despite its gross booking revenue falling by nearly 50 per cent to Rs 2,128 crore. The sharp rise in net profit comes at a time when the tourism and hospitality sector has been severely affected by Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant disruptions.

EaseMyTrip’s rival MakeMyTrip had reported a $56 million loss during FY21. The company claims to have reduced its total expenditure from Rs 135 crore in financial year 2019-20 to Rs 67 crore in fiscal 2020-21. “FY20-21 was a year where the first two quarters were basically a washout for the industry due to the lockdown,” said Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder and Executive Director. “We anticipate a huge pent up demand for the travel and tourism sector post the vaccination drive, giving us strong revenue visibility for years to come,” he added.