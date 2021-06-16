STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

FamPay raises USD 38 million in funding from Elevation Capital, others

The company has crossed 2 million registered users within 8 months of its launch and has been averaging 100 per cent month-on-month growth.

Published: 16th June 2021 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

FamPay founders Kush taneja (L) and Sambhav Jain

FamPay founders Kush taneja (L) and Sambhav Jain (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FamPay, a fintech startup focussed on teenagers, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 38 million (about Rs 278.4 crore) in funding, led by Elevation Capital and existing investor Sequoia Capital India.

Other early investors, Venture Highway, Y Combinator, Global Founders Capital and new Global Investors like General Catalyst, Rocketship VC, and Greenoaks Capital also participated in the Series A round, a statement said.

It added that FamPay will use the latest round of funding to build a leadership team to further fuel growth. FamPay makes it convenient for teenagers to make online and offline payments through FamPay app as well as FamCard.

In addition to payment products, FamPay also offers gamified savings experiences. "FamPay is creating a market segment that a lot of brands don't focus on today. It's their (teenage users) first step at being responsible with money, their first step into adulthood. We plan to stay with them from this first step throughout their financial journey by evolving the product as they grow," Kush Taneja, co-founder of FamPay, said.

The company has crossed 2 million registered users within 8 months of its launch and has been averaging 100 per cent month-on-month growth.

In March 2020, the company announced raising USD 4.7 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Venture Highway, Sequoia Capital India, and Global Founders Capital, as well as angel investors, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Robinhood co-founder Vladimir Tenev, CRED founder Kunal Shah and Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau.

Launched in 2020 by Kush Taneja and Sambhav Jain, FamPay is a marketing and distribution partner of IDFC FIRST Bank Prepaid Card. "With around 40 per cent of the Indian population being below 18, every year millions of new teenagers will start using their first smartphone and FamPay envisions becoming their go-to brand," Sambhav Jain, co-founder of FamPay, said.

"We are privileged and delighted to partner with Sambhav, Kush and the entire FamPay team as they march ahead in their mission to reimagine banking for teenagers. We have been extremely impressed by FamPay's product innovations, growth trajectory and customer love - all early signs that FamPay is destined to become the destination app for GenZ and gateway for their access to fintech and beyond," said Mridul Arora, Partner, Elevation Capital.

India today has a sizable population of adolescents and we believe that catering to this unserved audience with innovative products contextualised to their needs and behaviours will create a very valuable business, Arora added.

"It was apparent to us they (FamPay) understood their users and had very nuanced views on how to serve them best. The team is excited to double down in this round and is looking forward to working with them to help build FamPay over the next many years," Shailendra Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FamPay Elevation Capital Sequoia Capital Venture Highway FamPay fundraising
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp