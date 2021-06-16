STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Higher incidence of job losses among youngest, oldest employees in second wave: Survey

Six per cent of those over 55 years of age reported having permanently lost their job, as against 4 per cent last year.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: When it comes to losing a job permanently, the youngest and the oldest segments in the workforce have reported an increase in setbacks in the second wave of the pandemic, a survey of by a Fortune500 company has said.

The survey, conducted in April this year, covered 2,000 persons in India.

Six per cent of those over 55 years of age reported having permanently lost their job, as against 4 per cent last year.

In those aged under 24, the proportion reporting a permanent job loss has increased to 11 per cent from 10 per cent in the year-ago period, the survey done by financial technology company FIS said.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy in May estimated that over 1 crore Indians have been rendered jobless because of the second wave of the pandemic and the unemployment rate had touched a 12-month high of nearly 12 per cent.

It said that across all the other buckets of age groups, there was a dip in the number of people reporting a permanent loss of employment in 2021 as compared to the year-ago period.

Apart from the permanent job loss, nine per cent of those aged 18-24 said they have faced temporary layoff as against 21 per cent last year, while in the case of those over 55, the incidence came down to seven per cent from last year's 13 per cent.

Meanwhile, the pandemic and its economic impact  the GDP contracted by 7.

3 per cent  also seems to be driving up incidents of frauds with one third of those polled saying they experienced a fraud in the last 12 months.

Among the 18-24 year olds, 38 per cent said they witnessed fraud in the last 12 months while the same went up to 41 per cent in the case of those aged between 25 and 29.

"The financial frauds were mostly through phishing, followed by QR code/ UPI scams, but consumers were also victims of card scams and skimming," a company statement said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
employment covid second wave Job loss in covid second wave
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp