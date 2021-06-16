STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HMSI drives in 2021 Gold Wing Tour, price starts at Rs 37.2 lakh

The 1,833cc 2021 Gold Wing Tour comes in two variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag and the manual transmission.

Published: 16th June 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

honda gold wing tour

Honda Gold Wing Tour variant with Dual Clutch Transmission (Photo | Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has launched an updated version of its superbike Gold Wing Tour in the country.

The new version of the bike makes its way to the Indian market through the CBU (completely built-up) route from Japan.

The 1,833cc 2021 Gold Wing Tour comes in two variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag and the manual transmission.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with airbag trim is priced at Rs 39,16,055, while the six-speed manual transmission variant is tagged at Rs 37,20,342 (ex-showroom Gurgaon).

"Since its introduction in 1975, Honda Gold Wing has always represented the ultimate in two-wheeled touring experience.

It is a motorcycle that's been very much on its own journey over the decades, all the while creating an enduring and unrivalled reputation for luxury, quality and comfort," HMSI President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

The bike comes with various features like an extended electric screen, dual-LED fog lights, cruise control, a seven-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display, upgraded lightweight speakers, hill start assist, among others.

Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphones, such as telephone numbers and music playlists.

Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports to plug into.

"The benchmark of luxury on two-wheels for the urban commute or open highways, the 2021 Gold Wing Tour offers unmatched comfort.

This flagship model from Honda packs the best balance of sharp design, latest equipment and advanced features," HMSI Director sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

 

