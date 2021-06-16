STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India's fuel demand rebounds in June

While petrol sales rose by 13 per cent during June 1-15 over the same period of last month, diesel consumption was up 12 per cent, according to data compiled by state fuel retailers.

Published: 16th June 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Fuel price, Petrol

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's fuel demand rebounded in the first half of June as easing of coronavirus lockdowns helped sales but the consumption was still lower compared to last year.

While petrol sales rose by 13 per cent during June 1-15 over the same period of last month, diesel consumption was up 12 per cent, according to data compiled by state fuel retailers.

This is the first monthly increase since March.

Fuel demand had recovered to near-normal levels in March before the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 infections led to the reimposition of lockdowns in different states, stalling mobility and muting economic activity.

Consumption in May slumped to its lowest since August 2020.

With COVID case addition down 79 per cent since peak 5 weeks ago and vaccination pace picking up, state governments have continued rule relaxations at a relatively faster pace than in 2020.

Delhi has already announced the reopening of markets and malls for near-normal hours while restaurants can open at 50 per cent capacity. Maharashtra government allowed malls to open in Pune.

Significant relaxations in South including TN allowing non-essential shops to open from this week. Barring any unforeseen COVID rebound, economic activity is expected to improve in the weeks ahead.

Diesel sales at 2.48 million tonnes during June 1-15 were however 7.5 per cent lower than consumption in the same period last year and 21.4 per cent lower than pre-Covid June 2019.

Similarly, petrol sales at 904,900 tonnes were 3.5 per cent lower year-on-year and 20.7 per cent lower than June 2019.

Consumption of LPG, the only fuel which showed growth even during the first lockdown because of free supplies by the government to the poor, was down 1.3 per cent at 1.1 million tonnes month-on-month but was 14.6 per cent higher than last year rand 2.19 per cent more than June 2019.

With airlines yet to resume full scale operations because of travel restrictions around the globe, jet fuel sales at 107,400 tonnes was down 17.4 per cent month-on-month but 13.2 per cent higher than June of 2020. It was 65.5 per cent lower than June 2019 sales.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India's fuel demands coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp