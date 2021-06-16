STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Inflation persistence vis-a-vis low growth, RBI has limited choice: SBI report

The report said that faster-than-anticipated and robust recovery in some advanced countries is likely to exert upward pressure on international commodity prices.

Published: 16th June 2021 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Inflation

For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Driven by several global and domestic factors, inflation may remain elevated in the coming months, State Bank of India's research division said on Wednesday.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser at SBI, said that faster-than-anticipated and robust recovery in some advanced countries is likely to exert upward pressure on international commodity prices, including crude oil.

Being an intermediate good in leading emerging market economies, this will generate cost-push inflation, he said in a report. Moreover, the ravages after the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and location-specific lockdowns in major states have further dislocated supply chains even in rural areas.

Ghosh said this is going to manifest in rising prices on essentials. Cumulatively, this can significantly ratchet up core inflation. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hold key interest rates in its August monetary policy in view of rising inflation.

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased to 6.3 per cent on yearly basis in May as compared to 4.23 per cent in April. "This 200 bps increase on yearly terms and 100 bps increase in monthly terms is a matter for concern, and even small items are showing disproportionately larger increases," said Ghosh.

"We expect a status-quo in August. We believe the RBI will still try to find a marriage of convenience of regulatory and developmental measures and monetary policy in August policy. The die has been cast. But the RBI can still hold out with a firm message of ratcheting up of inflationary pressures in August policy statement," he said.

Ghosh said the CPI inflation is likely to average at 6.1 per cent in FY22 and core inflation at 6.4 per cent. "The relentless increase in global commodity prices will only imply that core CPI is unlikely to correct anytime soon," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI research Inflation Commodity prices
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp