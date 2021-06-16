STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Penalise Twitter for non-compliance, says IT industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai

The government, he stressed, should also make sure that India is no longer at the mercy of global tech monopolies by promoting competition and having open fair regulations protecting consumers.

Published: 16th June 2021 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Tweet

Twitter has lost its status as an intermediary platform in India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Information technology (IT) industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai on Wednesday urged the government to penalise Twitter for non-compliance with Intermediary Guidelines and alleged that the microblogging platform has become ideological, biased and is no longer neutral.

The government should enforce the Rule of Law and penalise Twitter for non-compliance, the former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys said, adding, there is no need for the government to "request compliance".

"Almost all companies have complied and there is nothing special about Twitter or any company. The sovereignty and laws of India are more important than any MNC," Pai told PTI.

Stating that enough time has been given to everybody for compliance, he alleged that Twitter has become "very ideological and biased and is no longer the neutral platform which so many admired when it started."

The government, he stressed, should also make sure that India is no longer at the mercy of global tech monopolies by promoting competition and having open fair regulations protecting consumers.

"Today, all citizens are at the mercy of the tyrannical one-sided attitudes of these global tech monopolies," he claimed.

"When Indian companies operate globally they obey the laws of that country and there is no reason why India should be soft on these non-compliant MNCs. All are equal under the law."

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said earlier on Wednesday that Twitter failed to comply with intermediary guidelines and has "deliberately" chosen the path of non-compliance despite being granted multiple opportunities.

Lashing out at the micro-blogging platform over non- compliance, Prasad said that it is "astounding" that Twitter that portrays itself as the flag-bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines.

"There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision.

However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the May 26," Prasad said in a series of posts on homegrown microblogging platform Koo.

The Minister also tweeted on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter T V Mohandas Pai
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp