STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex falls by over 90 points, Nifty declines ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy outcome

PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Titan, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

Published: 16th June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 90 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking tepid global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy outcome. The 30-share BSE index was trading 90.5 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 52,682.55 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 23.55 points or 0.15 per cent to 15,845.70. PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 1 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, Titan, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, ONGC, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, TCS and Infosys were among the gainers. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex quoted higher by 221.52 points or 0.42 per cent at a new peak of 52,773.05.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.40 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at a fresh high of 15,869.25. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals, while Seoul was trading with gains.

US equities finished lower in the previous session ahead of the outcome of the Fed policy meeting on Wednesday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 633.69 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.95 per cent higher at USD 74.69 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Sensex Nifty Share market
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp