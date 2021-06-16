STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Trade Desk launches operations in India; appoints Tejinder Gill as General Manager

The company is targeting digital marketers in India and help them capture fast-growing opportunities.

Published: 16th June 2021

The Trade Desk

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Global advertising technology major, The Trade Desk on Wednesday announced the launch of operations in India and said it has appointed Tejinder Gill as the Country General Manager.

The company, which offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows ad buyers to create, manage, and optimise digital advertising campaigns across formats and devices, is targeting digital marketers in India and help them capture fast-growing opportunities, the company said in a statement.

"As an omnichannel platform, The Trade Desk enables marketers to reach relevant audiences across different devices, including computers, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TV, and engage with them meaningfully along their entire digital journey," it said.

Through the company's data-driven capabilities, marketers can access a marketplace of premium advertising inventory across a wide range of websites, apps, podcasts, and streaming OTT platforms, the statement added.

As the company kicks off its journey in India, Gill will lead its business and growth strategy in the country "helping Indian brands and publishers unleash the full potential of the open internet where Indian consumers are increasingly spending their time", it said.

Commenting on the opportunities in the country, Gill said while Indian consumers are spending 70 per cent of their time on the open internet, almost 80 per cent of India's digital ad revenue still goes to the big tech platforms, which sit outside the open internet.

"The Trade Desk is here to bring the much-needed data-driven decisioning and transparency to India's digital advertising ecosystem, offering marketers a credible choice where they can tap into the immense opportunities of the open internet," Gill added.

