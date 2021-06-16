TKM introduces 'door delivery' option for customers to procure spare parts

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said it has introduced a 'door delivery' option for customers to procure spare parts as part of its 'Toyota Parts Connect' outreach programme aimed at assisting customers with the availability and accessibility of genuine parts.

The introduction of the door delivery option will enable customers to choose either to pick up parts from the dealerships or get it home delivered, TKM said in a statement.

"Toyota has further increased the range of products under this programme, including car care essentials, engine oil, and other categories namely tyre, battery etc. The service is currently available across 12 cities and will be further expanded to all the cities in the country by the end of 2021," it added.

The initiative is part of the Toyota Parts Connect programme launched in 2015.

Commenting on the step, TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said, "Genuine parts play a vital role towards the safety of customers and vehicles, therefore, it's our continuous endeavour to improve the accessibility and availability of genuine parts for a user-friendly experience." He further said: "This initiative will further help us to move one step ahead in providing expediency in procuring genuine parts and other vehicle-related parts, making it easy and stress-free process for our customers."

Considering the COVID impediments, Soni said, "We at TKM, are trying to be agile and responsive to the market needs. Our efforts are to ensure increased accessibility for TKM products and services through a range of home convenience offerings."