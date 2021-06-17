STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India committed to improving employment outcomes for youth: Gangwar

Published: 17th June 2021 05:25 PM

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar. (Photo | Twitter, @santoshgangwar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday said India is committed to improving employment outcomes for the youth in India.

According to a statement issued by the labour ministry, Gangwar has said India is committed to improving employment outcomes for the youth in India, including women and vulnerable section of the people, through an enduring, long-term commitment for better opportunities.

He said the government is making all-out efforts to improve the bridge between education and employment, and to prepare young people for the future of work.

A number of policies and schemes have been undertaken for upliftment of the youth through skills development, employment generation and entrepreneurship programmes.

Gangwar was speaking after the signing of the Statement of Intent between the ministry and UNICEF here on Thursday.

He said that by leveraging the strengths of the ministry, UNICEF and associated network members, "we hope to enable abundant choices for our young generation to contribute and shape our country's future".

The minister appreciated the idea of partnership between the labour and employment ministry and UNICEF for empowering the youth to gain relevant skills and guidance.

He said the collaboration is a starting point to facilitate direct dialogue and feedback mechanism between the youth and other stakeholders, including policymakers.

Gangwar said India is a country of young people. According to the Census 2011, every fifth person in India is a youth (15-24 years).

He said the National Career Service (NCS), launched in 2015, caters to the employment and career needs of the youth.

It provides a variety of employment-related services like career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship and internships.

The minister said NCS has taken a number of initiatives to mitigate the challenges in the labour market due to COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown of the economy.

Online job fairs are being organised to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers where the complete cycle from job posting to selection of candidate can be completed on the portal.

A special link for work from home jobs and online trainings has been created on NCS portal to give direct access to employment seekers to such jobs. All these facilities on NCS are free of cost.

Gangwar expressed hope that in the next three years, both UNICEF and the ministry will make great achievement in the areas of collaboration and empowerment of Indian youth to face the future confidently.

Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra, Labour and Employment Special Secretary Anuradha Prasad, UNICEF Country Representative Yasmin Ali Haque, and senior officers from the ministry and UNICEF India were present on the occasion.

Driven by its mission to deliver results for children, UNICEF has come together with its public and private sector partners to establish the YuWaah, Generation Unlimited (in short GenU) as a partnership in India.

GenU is a global multi-stakeholder platform that aims to prepare young people to transition to productive work and active citizenship.

The Statement of Intent intends to provide a platform for cooperation between ministry and UNICEF to leverage the existing mainstreamed initiatives of both parties in select states.

This will co-create and implement solutions at scale to tackle the employment and skilling challenges for adolescents and youth in India, with focus on vulnerable population.

For this, innovative solutions and technology platforms will be engaged to maximise the scale and reach.

