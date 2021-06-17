STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian start-ups all set to tap the SPAC space for horizontal growth

Indian startups are following their counterparts in the US and Southeast Asia, which have been eyeing Nasdaq listings through billion-dollar SPAC deals.

Published: 17th June 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

startup

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) or 'blank cheque firms', which usually operate in developed economies like the US, may soon have an Indian footprint with a clutch of startups including Grofers and Flipkart eyeing overseas acquisitions through SPAC. 

Earlier this year, equity markets regulator SEBI formed an expert committee to analyse the incorporation and listing of SPAC firms in India, a move that will enable new-age firms to list on domestic exchanges and seek investment from equity markets. 

Indian startups are following their counterparts in the US and Southeast Asia, which have been eyeing Nasdaq listings through billion-dollar SPAC deals. Singapore's food delivery and ride-hailing giant Grab, for instance, is looking to list at a USD 40 billion valuation in the US through one of the biggest SPAC mergers later this year.

US-based startup Thrasio, which acquires Amazon's private label brands, is also reportedly looking to go public through SPAC merger.

However, the US Security Exchange Commission has recently  cracked down on a number of firms, which listed through SPAC deals to enable warrants - securities for early investors - as well as the ones which aren't able to acquire businesses in stipulated time. 

In India, the recently notified International Financial Services Centre Authority has also put out a draft proposal for SPAC listings in Gujarat International Financial and Tec-City. This is being seen as a bold move from the government's earlier cautious approach to help SPAC firms (which do not have a running business/assets) established in India.

SPACs have been listed on selected stock exchanges globally and seek to raise capital from markets for acquiring companies post listing.

"Effectively, a SPAC has already been listed on the stock exchanges and then goes on to acquire a business or a company within 36 months. So, it will be relatively a new phenomenon for retail investors in India who will not have detailed information on company operations/ business model if they want to invest in a SPAC firm unlike a traditional company. For founders, however, it may be a preferred move as acquisitions by foreign firms need RBI nod and other regulatory hurdles," said a startup investor. 

Private equity veteran Rohan Ajila, whose SPAC firm Global Consumer Acquisition Corp raised $170 mn in an IPO this week on Nasdaq, said company management's expertise in M&As as well as business model will help his firm in acquisitions in the next 12 months. 

No commercial operations

According to Investopedia, SPAC is a firm that has no commercial operations and is formed strictly to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring an existing company

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special purpose acquisition companies Blank cheque firms SPAC Flipkart Grofers
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp