Bolo Indya partners with Ministry of Ayush to drive mass awareness on ayurveda, yoga

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Homegrown social live streaming platform Bolo Indya on Friday said it has partnered with Ministry of Ayush to drive mass awareness for traditional Indian systems of medicines such as yoga, ayurveda, unani and siddha to promote healthy living amongst India's regional internet users.

Through this collaboration, more than 10 million Indians are expected to be reached in the next 12 months, a statement said.

Bolo Indya will promote various initiatives of the ministry around healthy living and will help well-known Yoga practitioners live stream their yoga training sessions on the platform, a statement said.

The partnership will also drive mass awareness around the newly launched 24/7 helpline number by the Ministry of Ayush  14443 to support the people and address all their queries for healthy living, it added.

The collaboration aims at driving engagement around Ministry of Ayush's solutions for COVID-19 for tier I, II and III language users of the country.

"As part of this initiative, the Ministry of Ayush will host a series of programmes under the 'Be with Yoga, Be at Home' campaign for International Day of Yoga (IDY) (June 21) on the Bolo Indya app.

Bolo Indya users residing in Tier I, II and III will now get access to the free of cost quality online yoga training programs and snackable videos, infographics, and all relevant information around best practices of Yoga as well as all-around health and wellbeing," it added.

For sharing important updates and to drive engagement with the users, the ministry has activated an official handle @MinistryofAyush on the Bolo Indya platform across two languages that will eventually be activated in 14 languages, the statement said.

The official Ministry of Ayush profile will also be equipped to live stream all major video content and facilitate all announcements to address the language users on Bolo Indya who are residing in tier II, III and IV towns, it added.

"The Ministry of Ayush is happy to join the Made in India social live streaming platform, Bolo Indya.

This is an additional digital touchpoint to reach citizens through regional languages.

We hope that the partnership encourages the adoption of Ayush Solutions among the citizens to stay healthy as well as to further enhance the love for yoga in India, PN Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary and spokesperson of Ministry of Ayush, said.

Varun Saxena, co-founder and CEO Bolo Indya said the company endeavours to create strong values for its users through social live streaming driven active engagement.

"With this partnership, we stand committed to take common yoga protocols and their multiple benefits, along with COVID-19 relief initiatives by the Ministry to Ayush to the users of Bharat at an unprecedented scale, he added.

Bolo Indya had recently partnered with the government's citizen engagement platform 'MyGov India', to aid the centre's efforts in combating the menace of the coronavirus pandemic through an awareness drive.