Finance Ministry seeks expenditure proposals from ministries

“This is a routine excercise. Ahead of the Monsoon season ministries have to send expenditure proposals for the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:06 AM

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has asked for the expenditure proposal for the first supplementary demand, asking them to restrict it to projects which are of urgent nature and require funding on a priority basis. According to the sources in the ministry, the demand has to be aligned with the restriction of keeping the budget 20% lower than 2019 expenditure.

“This is a routine excercise. Ahead of the Monsoon season ministries have to send expenditure proposals for the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants. This will be aligned with the fact that the expenditure will be 20 per cent lower than what it was in financial year 2019-20. A circular has already been issued in this regard,” a senior finance ministry official said.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing monsoon session, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum.

The date for monsoon session is not announced yet, however according to the sources, it is expected to be in second week of July.

The memorandum added that all the proposals are expected to be submitted on and before June 21.

The projects which will be eligible for the demand will be where advances have been used from the contingency fund or projects which has been already cleared by the ministry of expenditure.

Earlier this month, ministry of expenditure in a circular had asked ministries to target 20 per cent reduction in controllable expenditure, continuing with its austerity drive even in 2021-22. 

