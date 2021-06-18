STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold climbs Rs 188; silver jumps Rs 173

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,791 per ounce and silver was marginally higher at USD 26.35 per ounce.

Gold ornaments on display at a shop in Kochi. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Friday rose Rs 188 to Rs 46,460 per 10 gram reflecting recovery in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,272 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 173 to Rs 67,658 per kilogram from Rs 67,485 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, "Gold prices traded steady, after a steep fall witnessed in the previous session." 

