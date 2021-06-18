STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Second COVID wave shaved off Rs 2 lakh crore output: RBI assessment

The second wave's toll is mainly in terms of the hit to domestic demand on account of regional and specific containment rather than a nation-wide lockdown, it said.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

A view of closed shops at Connaught Place during the ongoing COVID19-induced lockdown in New Delhi, Sunday, June 13,2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April-May is estimated to have cost the nation Rs 2 lakh crore in terms of output, revealed an assessment made by the Reserve Bank.

The second wave's toll is mainly in terms of the hit to domestic demand on account of regional and specific containment rather than a nation-wide lockdown, it said.

"The impact of the second wave is hence estimated at about Rs 2 lakh crore of lost 2021-22 output," said a recent article on the 'State of Economy', written by functionaries of the central bank.

Moreover, this wave has fanned into smaller cities and villages, sapping rural demand.

The support from government spending may also moderate from the extraordinary expansion undertaken last year, it said.

"On the brighter side, several aspects of aggregate supply conditions such as agriculture and contactless services are holding up amidst pandemic protocols. Industrial production and exports have surged on strong base effects, but there is also evidence of positive momentum," the authors said.

They further said that "at the cost of reiteration, it is vaccination which will shape the recovery."

The article, published in the RBI's monthly Bulletin, stressed that speed and scale of vaccination against COVID-19 will shape the path of economic recovery which has the resilience and the fundamentals to bounce back from the pandemic and unshackle itself from pre-existing cyclical and structural hindrances.

Observing that vaccines by themselves will not end the pandemic, the article said "we have to learn to live with the virus, complementing vaccines with ramping up investment in healthcare, logistics and research."

"The pandemic is a real shock with real consequences. Hence, there is a need to ensure that the recovery is built on a solid foundation of business investment and productivity growth," it added.

The RBI said views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

For 2021-22, the Reserve Bank has projected real GDP growth of 9.5 per cent on the assumption that the impact of the second wave will be limited to the first quarter of the fiscal in which strong base effects from last year's precipitous contraction will come into play.

Last month, the National Statistical Office (NSO) revised India's real GDP for 2020-21, revealing a shallower contraction (-7.3 per cent) than earlier estimated, with brighter outcome for the fourth quarter (January-March 2021).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI COVID Lockdown
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp