STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 15,750

The 30-share BSE index was trading 220.53 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,543.86 in initial deals.

Published: 18th June 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo | EPS/ Debdutta Mitra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 220.53 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 52,543.86 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 53.70 points or 0.34 per cent to 15,745.10.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, M&M, Maruti, L&T, NTPC and Titan.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Infosys and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 178.65 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 52,323.33.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 76.15 points or 0.48 per cent to 15,691.40.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 879.73 crore on Thursday, as per provisional exchange data.

According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities look to be modestly good as of now.

Weak global cues led Indian equities to see profit booking in last couple of days, he said, adding that more than 100 per cent improvement in advance tax/direct tax collections in 1QFY22 so far indicates sustainable corporate earnings in coming quarters along with strong financial resources for the government to maintain budgeted fiscal deficit.

Further, easing of business curbs by states led by sharp decline in COVID-19 positivity rates and reduction in daily caseload continues to offer comfort to investors, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while Shanghai was in the red in mid-session deals.

US equities ended on a mixed note in the overnight session, as S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended on a negative note, while technology stocks made a comeback and pushed Nasdaq to near a record close.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.92 per cent lower at USD 72.41 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp