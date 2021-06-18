STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zara India posts loss of Rs 41 cr in FY21; revenue down 28 pc to Rs 1,126 cr

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 104.05 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,570.54 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

Published: 18th June 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

zara showroom

Zara showroom in Belfast (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Spain's Inditex, which owns luxury fashion brand Zara, posted a loss of Rs 41 crore in India for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Its revenue also declined by 28.3 per cent to Rs 1,126 crore during the pandemic-hit 2020-21.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 104.05 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,570.54 crore in the financial year 2019-20.

Zara operates in India through the association of its parent Spanish clothing company Inditex with the Tata group firm Trent Ltd - Inditex Trent Retail India Private Limited (ITRIPL). The Inditex group of Spain owns 51 per cent while Trent has 49 per cent.

"During the year under review, the Zara entity recorded revenues of Rs 1,126 crore and loss after tax of Rs 41 crore,” said the latest annual report of the Tata group firm Trent Ltd.

Zara is presently operating 21 stores in India, in 11 cities.

"The incremental store openings for Zara continue to be calibrated with focus on presence only in very high-quality retail spaces," it said.

Trent has two separate associations with Inditex -- one to operate Zara stores and the other for Massimo Dutti stores in India. The entities essentially facilitate the distribution of Zara and Massimo Dutti products in India through their respective stores.

Meanwhile, Massimo Dutti, which operates three stores in India also reported a 49.3 per cent decline in its revenues of Rs 34 crore in FY21.

It had recorded a revenue of Rs 67 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2020.

Trent said the business of these entities is essentially limited to the distribution of Zara and Massimo Dutti products in India. Both the entities are required to source merchandise only from the Inditex Group and also the choice of product and related specifications are at the latter’s discretion.

Zara competes with the likes of other foreign brands such as H&M, UNIQLO in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zara India Zara India revenue
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp