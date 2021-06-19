STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits company, to remain Board member and shareholder

The development comes at a time when the SoftBank-backed company is looking at launching an initial public offering (IPO).

Published: 19th June 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Grofers Logo

Grofers Logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar has decided to leave the company but will continue to remain a Board member and shareholder in the online grocery delivery platform, according to CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

The development comes at a time when the SoftBank-backed company is looking at launching an initial public offering (IPO).

Dhindsa, in a tweet on Friday, said he spent the last 8 years building Grofers with Kumar and that "SK is moving on to other challenges".

"So, while SK will no longer be involved in day-to-day responsibilities at Grofers, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company. This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around everyday," Dhindsa said in a blogpost.

Kumar shared an e-mail he had written to employees announcing his exit.

His next destination is not known.

"After almost 8 years of building Grofers, I have decided to call it time on my current Grofers journey. I have been reflecting on my life and personal ambitions for some time. And my decision to step away is the outcome of that. I want to wander again," he said.

Grofers has seen a strong growth in business amid the pandemic as containment measures introduced millions to the convenience of online shopping, and prompted seasoned online shoppers to buy more, including everyday grocery items.

Social distancing compulsions, massive smartphone base and reliable broadband have galvanised e-commerce uptake beyond metros, deep into smaller cities and towns.

Last year, Dhindsa had said the company has advanced its plan to launch an IPO by the end of 2021 as it continues to focus on enhancing customer experience and strengthening its capabilities in the segment.

Grofers competes against players like Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba-backed Bigbasket and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's upstart JioMart in this space.

India's USD 950 billion retail market is predicted to grow to USD 1.3 trillion by 2025-26.

Of this, e-commerce business is estimated at around USD 78 billion and forecast to cross USD 100 billion by 2025.

Grocery is the latest category where e-commerce firms are now slugging it out.

Reports suggest that Grofers is in talks for a USD 100-120 million fundraise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grofers Saurabh Kumar
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp