STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

HDFC Bank board declares dividend of Rs 6.5 per share for FY 2020-21

The board approved revising the re-appointment of Umesh Chandra Sarangi as an independent director from March 1, 2021 till February 29, 2024.

Published: 19th June 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank on Friday said its board has declared a dividend of Rs 6.50 per share for the year ended March 2021. "A dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share ( 650 per cent on face value of Re 1) out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2021, has been recommended, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the bank at its ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM)," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

If approved at the AGM, the expected date for payment of dividend in electronic form and for dispatch of physical dividend warrants would be August 2, 2021 onwards, it added. The AGM of the bank is scheduled for July 17, 2021 through video conferencing and other audio visual means.

Besides, the board approved revising the re-appointment of Umesh Chandra Sarangi as an independent director from March 1, 2021 till February 29, 2024. Earlier, the board had okayed his tenure from March 2021 till February 5, 2022.

Also, the board sought to appoint M M Nissim & Co LLP, chartered accountant firm, as its first preferred firm to act as joint statutory auditors for three years till FY2023-24. This is subject to RBI approval. MSKA & Associates is its statutory auditor at present.

As per RBI guidelines, banks with asset size of Rs 15,000 crore and more at the end of a previous year, need to appoint minimum two joint statutory auditors. Stock of HDFC Bank closed at Rs 1,479.85 apiece on BSE, up 0.95 per cent from previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HDFC Bank HDFC Bank dividend HDFC Bank AGM HDFC Bank board
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp