NTPC among top 50 Great Place to Work in India for 15th consecutive year

NTPC said that figuring consistently in GPTW's Best Workplaces List year on year is testimony of company's people, practices and approach.

Published: 19th June 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh. (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: NTPC has been recognised as a 'Great Place to Work' for the 15th year in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute.

NTPC is the only PSU to consistently feature in India's Top 50 Best Workplaces. This year NTPC ranked 38th, up from 47th position last year. It also won its first-ever recognition of India's Best Employers among Nation-Builders 2021.

Figuring consistently in GPTW's Best Workplaces List year on year is testimony of company's people, practices and approach, NTPC said in a statement.

The Great Place to Work (GPTW) Institute commended NTPC's employees for being the torchbearers of a high trust culture. The GPTW Institute highlighted NTPC's successful business and a great relationship with its employees and said that both consistency and compassion have led NTPC to feature in India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for the 15th year in a row.

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The Certification is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplaces with High Trust and High Performance Cultures.

The GPTW Institute's evaluation is based on the audit of NTPC's Human Resource practices and policies as well as anonymous feedback from employees on the organization culture covering dimensions of employee trust: respect, fairness, credibility, pride, and camaraderie.

