STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Jio adds over 79 lakh mobile subscribers in March 2021: TRAI data

Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh wireless users, and interestingly Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March (compared to the previous month).

Published: 19th June 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio gained over 79 lakh mobile users in March, comfortably surpassing the combined net adds by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the month, according to data released by TRAI on Friday.

Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh wireless users, and interestingly Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March (compared to the previous month). Reliance Jio added a staggering 79.18 lakh wireless subscribers in March, taking its customers base to about 42.29 crore.

Jio had topped net additions in February also -- the Mukesh Ambani-led company had added over 42 lakh users at that time. According to March data released by TRAI on Friday, Airtel's user base swelled to 35.23 crore as on March 2021.

Vodafone Idea added 10.8 lakh subscribers in March, as its customer base jumped to 28.37 crore. The monthly subscriber data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that the total number of telephone subscribers in India increased to 120.1 crore at the end of March 2021, a monthly growth rate of 1.12 per cent.

"The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscription were 0.92 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively during the month of March 2021," TRAI said in a statement. The total wireless subscribers increased to 118 crore at the end of March, logging monthly growth rate of 1.13 per cent.

Wireless subscription in urban areas increased to 64.5 crore at the end of March and that in rural areas rose to 53.5 crore during the same period. "Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.93 per cent and 1.38 per cent respectively," TRAI said.

The private operators held 89.6 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers on March 31, 2021, while state-owned BSNL and MTNL had 10.32 per cent share. "As per the reports received from 421 operators in the month of March 2021, the number of broadband subscribers increased from 765.09 million (76.5 crore) at the end of February 2021 to 778.09 million (77.8 crore) at the end of March 2021 with a monthly growth rate of 1.70 per cent," the telecom regulator said.

The top five service providers constituted 98.82 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers. Among these service providers were Reliance Jio (42.5 crore), Bharti Airtel (19.1 crore), Vodafone Idea (12.3 crore), TRAI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel TRAI Vodafone Idea
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp