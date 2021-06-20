STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Growth in bank credit to industries and services sectors remains subdued

This can be ascribed to risk aversion and a regional lockdown imposed by states this year to curb the spread of the second coronavirus wave, said Care Ratings. 

Published: 20th June 2021

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

A security woman guards at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the low base effect of the previous year, when India was under a complete lockdown, credit growth was slower at 5.7 per cent during the fortnight ending on June 4, 2021, compared to the previous fortnight. This can be ascribed to risk aversion and a regional lockdown imposed by states this year to curb the spread of the second coronavirus wave, said Care Ratings. 

Going forward, it added, the credit growth for FY22 is likely to remain in the low double-digit on the back of muted economic activity and this could further delay the anticipated pick-up in credit growth. The agriculture and personal loans segments have been the key drivers of bank credit. On the other hand, the industry and services sectors have witnessed subdued credit growth at 1 per cent y-o-y as of March 2021. Within the industrial sector, credit to both micro and  small industries as well as large industries remains quite low. However, credit to medium industries has steadily accelerated to almost 30 per cent y-o-y, a reflection of support for this segment due to the Centre’s ECLGS programme.

In absolute terms, bank credit increased by Rs 5.9 lakh crore compared to the fortnight ended June 5, 2020, and against the previous fortnight, bank credit has increased marginally by Rs 10,000 crore. The incremental credit (April to June) growth for FY22 stood at -0.4 per cent compared with -0.8 per cent in FY21 and 0.1 per cent in FY20. “This indicates that the incremental growth has been better than last year but is yet to return to normal,” Care Ratings noted. On the other hand, deposit growth remained at similar levels witnessed in the previous fortnight—that is 9.7 per cent y-o-y growth for the fortnight ended May 21 and June 4, which is lower as compared to the 11.3 per cent y-o-y growth registered in the previous year (fortnight ended June 5, 2020). 

