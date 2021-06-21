STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HCL Tech appoints leadership team in South Korea,Vietnam and Taiwan 

HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar said the company has actively expanded its global footprint with its next-generation services and products.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:49 AM

HCL

HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has appointed Joonho Moon, Terry Tai and Nguyen Ha Tuan as country sales heads of South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, respectively to drive and accelerate its presence in Asia.

"HCL will lean in with its industry leading Engineering and R&D services into these markets.

These regions will be led by Sanjay Gupta who is a corporate officer at HCL Technologies," he said in a statement.

Vijayakumar said South Korea is the highest rated country for innovation and leads in new digital technologies such as 5G and IOT, while Taiwan is the nerve center of the global semiconductor industry, which is expected to exponentially grow in the coming decade.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing digital economies and is transforming its society to leapfrog into a knowledge economy, he added.

"South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are growth markets for HCL as we see immense potential for our products and services in these countries.

We believe HCL's deep domain expertise and next-gen technologies will rightly cater to the needs of enterprises and make it the partner of choice in these countries," Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies, said.

Prior to HCL, Joonho Moon spent more than two decades at Samsung SDS in various leadership positions in sales, business development, corporate marketing, and product strategy.

Terry Tai has a rich experience in cloud technology, artificial intelligence solutions, data storage technology and go-to-market strategy.

Nguyen Ha Tuan has 20 years of experience in the IT Industry.

Tuan joins HCL from IBM.

Comments

