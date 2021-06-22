STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Auto component suppliers to see 70% dip in operating profits in Q1 due to COVID restrictions: ICRA

Exports have come to the industry's rescue in the last few months, when domestic demand nosedived due to lockdown restrictions, Icra said.

Published: 22nd June 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

The auto component industry’s turnover stood at Rs 39.5 lakh crore in FY19, registering a slower growth of about 14.5 per cent on year.

The auto component industry’s turnover stood at Rs 39.5 lakh crore in FY19, registering a slower growth of about 14.5 per cent on year.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto component industry is likely to witness a 70 percent decline in operating profits in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to disruptions caused by the second wave of COVID-19, as per domestic ratings agency Icra.

The challenges for component manufacturers will be further compounded by the sharp increase in commodity prices, which are generally passed through to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a lag of 3-6 months, Icra noted.

"ICRA estimates a revenue loss of 30-40 percent quarter on quarter, and this will translate into a sequential decline in EBITDA of over 70 percent during the first quarter for the industry," it added.

Exports have come to the industry's rescue in the last few months, when domestic demand nosedived due to lockdown restrictions, Icra said.

Suppliers dependent solely on domestic demand have been the worst impacted, it added.

Icra noted that despite the short-term headwinds, it expects the domestic auto component industry to register a 20-23 percent revenue growth in the current fiscal year, supported by double-digit volume growth across most automobile sub-segments and impact of commodity inflation on realisations.

"The overall industry revenue will still be almost double than the April-June quarter of last financial year," it added.

Elaborating on the current situation, the rating agency said that while the production volumes were stable in April, retail sales declined sharply during the last two months indicating inventory build-up in the system.

Industry volumes are expected to remain muted in June 2021 as well, with many OEMs and suppliers currently operating in single shifts, it said.

The industry is also witnessing pressure on the raw materials front, impacted by the record-high commodity prices, it added.

"Commodity prices are expected to remain elevated in the first half of the current fiscal, before softening in H2 FY2022.

However, the current year's average commodity prices are expected to be at a multi-year high.

Another cause of concern is the shortage of electronic components and increase in semiconductor prices," Icra said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auto industry covid Icra EBITDA
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp