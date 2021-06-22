STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Britannia offers COVID-19 insurance coverage to over 10,000 sales personnel and merchandisers

The company is offering a term insurance policy and hospitalisation insurance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 22nd June 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

britannia

Britannia products. (Photo | Britannia website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday said it will offer insurance coverage to over 10,000 people, encompassing sales personnel and merchandisers employed with its distributors across the country.

Britannia Industries said in a statement that the company is offering a term insurance policy and hospitalisation insurance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, it is also contributing Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families of the personnel who were not insured earlier.

Britannia is also offering domiciliary COVID-19 treatment worth Rs 7,500 for patients who need support at home, apart from reimbursing vaccination costs. "The measures have been undertaken to support frontline personnel with the aim of safeguarding their health and relieving their financial pressures," it added.

Britannia Industries V-P Sales, Vipin Kataria said, "We believe the measures will also help our distributor partners ensure business continuity while minimising disruption."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britannia Industries Britannia Britannia sales personnel COVID19 Coronavirus COVID insurance
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp