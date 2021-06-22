Britannia offers COVID-19 insurance coverage to over 10,000 sales personnel and merchandisers

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday said it will offer insurance coverage to over 10,000 people, encompassing sales personnel and merchandisers employed with its distributors across the country.

Britannia Industries said in a statement that the company is offering a term insurance policy and hospitalisation insurance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, it is also contributing Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families of the personnel who were not insured earlier.

Britannia is also offering domiciliary COVID-19 treatment worth Rs 7,500 for patients who need support at home, apart from reimbursing vaccination costs. "The measures have been undertaken to support frontline personnel with the aim of safeguarding their health and relieving their financial pressures," it added.

Britannia Industries V-P Sales, Vipin Kataria said, "We believe the measures will also help our distributor partners ensure business continuity while minimising disruption."