Infosys seeks two weeks time to fix glitches in newly launched I-T website

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry has formed a seven-member committee to oversee the progress on the new Income Tax website, since vendor Infosys has sought two weeks time to fix it. The finance ministry on Tuesday met an Infosys team, which comprised MD and CEO Salil Parekh, chief operating officer Praveen Rao, and other executives, to discuss the technical glitches in the newly-launched I-T department website.

According to sources, the team sought additional time of about two week to fix the glitches, following which the ministry formed the seven-member team headed by ICAI president Nihar N Jambusaria. “All the feedback was shared with them. They have assured that they are already working on the technical faults and have sought about two weeks to fix all the glitches,” an official present at the meeting said.

TheI-T department launched the new website, which was designed by Infosys meant to improve the tax return filing experience for the users, on June 7. But from day one it did not function properly. On June 16, the ministry had sought written representations from stakeholders regarding glitches or issues faced on the new portal.More than 700 emails detailing over 2,000 issues, including 90 unique issues/problems in the portal, were received in response.

Infosys, at its annual shareholders’ meeting on June 19, said that it was working to resolve the issues. Today’s meeting was attended by Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBDT Chairman Jagannath Mohapatra and other senior ministry officials. Also tax professionals from across the country, including representatives of ICAI and All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) were present.