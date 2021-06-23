STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GDR manipulation: SEBI bars directors of Sterling Biotech from accessing securities market

The officials are facing debarment from the securities market in the periods ranging between 3 years to 5 years each.

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sterling Biotech Limited plant

Sterling Biotech Limited plant (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI has restrained the directors of Sterling Biotech Ltd from accessing the securities market in a matter pertaining to fraudulent issuance of global depositories receipts (GDR) by the company.

They have further been restrained from holding any position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or any intermediary registered with SEBI during the period of restraint. The directors are Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Dixit, Vilas Joshi and Priyadarshan B Mehta.

The officials are facing debarment from the securities market in the periods ranging between 3 years to 5 years each. The investigation period was September 01- October 31, 2003. The company came out with the GDR issuance of 2.32 million amounting to USD 15.37 million on October 1, 2003, SEBI noted in an order passed on Tuesday.

Sebi found that the scheme of issuance of GDRs was fraudulent as the firm had entered into an account charge agreement with Banco Efisa Bank for a loan that was availed by Fresia Worldwide Ltd towards the subscription of GDR.

Besides, the account charge agreement was not disclosed to the stock exchanges. The GDR proceeds were pledged as security against the loan. "Sterling in connivance with Fresia devised a fraudulent scheme whereby Fresia received GDRs without paying any consideration for 80 per cent of the GDRs, at the cost of shareholders/investors of Sterling," SEBI concluded.

Regarding the chairman and managing director of the firm, Nitin Sandesara and director Chetan Sandesara, SEBI said that they are also liable for the fraudulent scheme as they were fully involved in the day-to-day activities of the company.

"The directors, namely Vilas Joshi, PB Mehta, Narendra Patel and Rajbhushan Dixit, who even though were Non executive Independent Directors, had clear knowledge of the terms of the Credit Agreement and the Account Charge Agreement," it added.

SEBI noted that Sterling is in liquidation and that Fresia Worldwide Ltd has been dissolved, thereby, proceedings against the two entities have been disposed of.

Through a separate order passed on Tuesday, SEBI exempted Resolute Enterprises Trust from the obligation of making an open offer following its proposed acquisition of shares and voting rights in Sanghi Industries Ltd.

Pursuant to the proposed acquisitions, SEBI noted that the trust would directly acquire 5.11 per cent shares and indirectly acquire 26.39 per cent shares and along with the promoter group, will hold an aggregate of 70.33 per cent paid up equity capital in the firm.

The pre-acquisition and post-acquisition shareholding of the promoters will remain the same and there will also be no change in the public shareholding of the company. The exemption granted by SEBI is subject to certain conditions, including that the proposed acquisitions should be in compliance with market other norms and other applicable laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterling Biotech SEBI GDR manipulation Global depositories receipts
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp