IIFCL profit surges 3-fold, no merger plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd (IIFCL) has exhibited a strong performance for the Covid-hit year ended March 31, 2021 aided by robust recovery of bad loans and disbursements. On Tuesday, it reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 325 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 a 246 per cent increase over the previous year.

Asset quality has improveda with net non-performing assets (NPAs) down at 5.39 per cent from 9.75 per cent. Cash recovery in NPAs increased to over Rs 625 crore, a whopping 92 per cent higher than last year.

“We will try and bring down the net NPA to four per cent by the end of the current fiscal,” said IIFCL managing director P R Jaishankar. He also said that it is not looking to merge with the newly set up development finance institution National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), as was announced by the government last year.