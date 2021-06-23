Microsoft becomes second US firm to pass USD 2 trillion market capitalisation

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Microsoft reached a USD 2 trillion market capitalisation in trading, joining a small group of global companies that have crossed that threshold -- including Apple. Apple reached its own USD 2 trillion market cap back in August 2020.

Despite hitting USD 2 trillion in intraday trading on Tuesday, Microsoft's valuation was about USD 300 million shy of the high-water mark by the time markets closed, AppleInsider reported.

Like Apple, Microsoft has benefitted from the work-from-home and remote education boom created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, when lockdowns began, Microsoft's stock has surged 64 per cent.

Back in April, the company reported that its sales had risen 19 per cent year-over-year to USD 41.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020. As of writing, Apple's market valuation standards at USD 2.24 trillion, the report said. Some analysts believe the Cupertino tech giant could become the first to hit a USD 3 trillion market cap within a few years.

Along with the technology giants, oil company Saudi Aramco also once surpassed the USD 2 trillion mark. On Tuesday, its market valuation was USD 1.88 trillion.