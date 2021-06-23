STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Siva OTS offers 26% overall recovery: Lenders

Lenders also informed the court that, unlike a resolution plan, the OTS will not result in the wiping away of third party claims from operational creditors, including tax authorities.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The one-time-settlement (OTS) offered to creditors by the promoters of bankrupt Siva Industries and Holdings Ltd will result in an overall recovery of 26 per cent of dues, lenders have told the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), adding that this was a better compared to what would be realised if the company went for liquidation or a resolution plan.The response comes after the NCLT questioned lenders over their acceptance of the OTS. The bankruptcy court is expected to hear the case again on June 24. 

The recovery will be higher than earlier reported because of certain third-party guarantor payments and the continuation of some claims after the OTS, they claimed. For instance, IDBI Bank’s claim of Rs 644 crore will remain a liability to be paid based on the outcome of ongoing court proceedings. Blackstone-backed International ARC will be paid an additional Rs 510 crore via third-party guarantors. 

The liquidation value of SIHL has been estimated at Rs 209 crore against total creditors’ claims of Rs 5365 crore. Section 12A of the IBC legally permits promoters to get back companies if 90 per cent of lenders agree to their settlement plan. Counsel for Siva Industries had argued that that this case has been unnecessarily prejudiced due to incorrect comparisons with Videocon and DHFL, which were sold to Vedanta and Piramal respectively, under CIRP resolution plans. 

Promoter offer under Section 12A, IBC

  • The Section legally permits promoters to get back companies if 90 per cent of lenders agree to their settlement plan
  • Unlike a resolution plan, the OTS will not result in wiping away of third party claims from operational creditors, including tax authorities
  • Counsel for Siva noted that Section 12A does not give a clean slate once approved and operational creditors will have a chance to recover dues
