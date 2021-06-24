STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fitch Ratings upgrades Reliance Industries' rating a notch above India's sovereign rating

The firm has cut its foreign-currency borrowings outside India by 36 per cent following pre-payments of USD 7.8 billion in the financial year ending March 2021.

Published: 24th June 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DE:LHI: Fitch Ratings has upgraded Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) rating to 'BBB', one notch above India's sovereign rating, as the company benefits from cash flow generation across diversified business segments and continuation of deleveraging.

In a statement, Fitch said it has upgraded RIL's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BBB', from 'BBB-', with a negative outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed RIL's long-term local-currency IDR at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook.

RIL's local-currency IDR reflects the company's strong business profile, with market-leading positions and diversified cash flow from a mix of oil-to-chemical (O2C) and consumer businesses, as well as lower net leverage.

The firm has cut its foreign-currency borrowings outside India by 36 per cent following pre-payments of USD 7.8 billion in the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21). This was achieved using part of the proceeds from the stake sales of digital-service and retail subsidiaries as well as a rights issue.

Fitch expected RIL's EBITDA to increase to around Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY22, supported by a recovery in petrochemical spreads, transportation fuel cracks, higher refining throughput and a continued rise in digital services EBITDA.

RIL had an EBITDA of around Rs 76,000 crore in FY21, 12 per cent lower year-on-year. Overall EBITDA generation was also supported by a 55 per cent surge in digital-services segment EBITDA, which defied the pandemic-related economic slowdown.

The FY21 drop in EBITDA was largely driven by the O2C segment, which saw a 31 per cent fall due to lower demand. "RIL's ratings benefit from cash flow generation across diversified business segments with unrelated industry drivers. This was reflected in FY21 when strong cash flow from telecom mitigated the impact on overall cash generation from the pandemic-affected O2C segment. Consumer businesses, including digital services and retail, contributed around half of the overall EBITDA generation in FY21 and we expect this to be the case over the medium term, even as O2C and upstream EBITDA rises," it said.

Also, deleveraging is expected to continue, with net leverage, measured by net debt/EBITDA, falling to around 0.5x in FY22 (FY21: 1.3x, FY20: 2.3x), supported by positive free cash flow generation and the receipt of the balance of funds from the rights issue.

Capex is also likely to fall, averaging at Rs 55,000 crore a year in FY22-FY25 (FY21: Rs 1.1 lakh crore), as most planned capex has been completed. Investment in new energy and materials, including renewable energy, carbon capture and the hydrogen economy, will drive future capex, as RIL aims to be net carbon zero by 2035.

While the O2C segment is expected to recover in FY22, telecom will see sustained growth. Also, retail segment revenue, excluding digital services, is expected to recover close to FY20 levels in the current fiscal, after dipping by 19 per cent in FY21 amid the pandemic, assisted by RIL's expanding presence across physical and digital channels.

Fitch said its rating case does not consider RIL's proposed acquisition of Future Group's retail businesses due to uncertainty about the timing and associated litigation. "The (rating) upgrade is driven by our expectation that RIL's hard-currency external debt-service ratio will remain at above 1.0x over the next 12 months," it said.

Fitch's non-financial corporates exceeding the country ceiling rating criteria states that a company with a ratio of above 1.0x over at least 12 months can be rated one-notch above the country ceiling.

India's country ceiling is 'BBB-'. "The negative outlook reflects the outlook on India's sovereign rating (BBB-/Negative); should the sovereign IDRs be downgraded, the country ceiling may be revised down in tandem. This would constrain RIL's foreign-currency IDR to one notch above the country ceiling," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries Fitch Ratings India sovereign rating
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp