STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Suraksha Realty wins bid for Jaypee Infratech by a close margin

While the Suraksha-Lakshdeep consortium received 98.66% of votes, NBCC got 98.54%

Published: 24th June 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech (File Photo| PTI)

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The consortium of Suraksha Realty Limited and Lakshdeep Investments and Finance Private Limited has managed to convince the lenders of Jaypee Infratech that their bid for the real estate firm is better than that of NBCC.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaypee Infratech has approved the resolution plan of Suraksha, with 98.66% of votes in favour, compared to the 98.54% received by NBCC’s plan, a stock exchange filing by the company revealed.

As per Suraksha’s resolution plan, it is offering 2,552 acres of land worth Rs 6,450 crore to secured financial creditors, Rs 1,280 crore as instruments to secured financial creditors, and Rs 29 crore to FD holders. Jaypee Infratech owes Rs 22,619 crore to financial creditors, including Rs 12,800 crore to home buyers. As many as 20,590 homebuyers were part of the creditors’ committee.

Going by the voting pattern, the home buyers, who had a substantial 56.62% vote share in the CoC, favoured the NBCC plan since 9,022 homebuyers (accounting for 27.24% vote share in CoC) voted in its favour compared to 7,796 homebuyers (23.23% of the vote), favouring Suraksha Realty.

Banks, on the other hand, mostly voted for both plans, barring Srei Equipment Finance (with a 0.12% vote share), which voted for Suraksha Realty’s bid but against NBCC. ICICI Bank, with a 1.34% vote share, voted against both plans. Banks and financial institutions together accounted for 43.25% of votes in the CoC. In its meeting on June 10,  2021, the CoC had decided to put both resolution plans to vote from June 14-23. Suraksha and Lakshdeep’s plan will now be put before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for final approval.

The Jaypee Infratech case is one of the 12 large cases that was referred by the RBI to the NCLT for resolution in July 2017. After going through many twists and turns, the case is once again close to resolution. The NCLT had, earlier last year, given its nod to NBCC’s resolution plan after the CoC voted in favour of the same, but the SC had later ordered the two firms to submit fresh bids. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suraksha Realty jaypee infratech
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp