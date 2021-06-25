STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Unauthorised investment advisory case: Sebi bans Equity Mania, proprietor from market for two years

Through an interim order in December 2020, Sebi had directed them to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors until further orders.

Published: 25th June 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sebi has barred Equity Mania Financial Advisory and its sole proprietor Ankit Goel from the securities markets for two years and asked them to refund the money collected from providing unauthorised investment tips to investors.

The regulator noted that Equity Mania Financial Advisory and Goel have carried out investment advisory activities without obtaining a certificate of registration from the regulator.

They have collected about Rs 43 lakh from 257 clients by offering its services, Sebi said.

Through such activities, they violated the provisions of investment advisers (IA) regulations, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in an order on Thursday.

"Noticees shall within a period of three months from the date of coming into force of this direction, refund the money received from the clients/investors/complainant, as fees or consideration or in any other form, in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities," the regulator said.

Equity Mania Financial Advisory and Goel are collectively referred as noticees.

Also, they have been barred from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or dealing in the securities market for two years or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

In addition, they have been restrained from associating with any listed company or any registered intermediary during such period.

The order comes into force with immediate effect, Sebi said.

However, in view of the exceptional circumstances emerged due to the outbreak of a COVID-19 and consequential lockdowns imposed in different parts of the country, the direction related to refund will come into force on July 1, 2021, it added.

Through an interim order in December 2020, Sebi had directed them to cease and desist from acting as investment advisors until further orders.

Also, they were restrained from the securities market until further orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Equity Mania
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp