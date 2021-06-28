Using hybrid funds to ride market volatility

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

Last fortnight we looked at how Balanced Advantage Funds (BAF) a category of hybrid mutual fund schemes help investors to ride market volatility without hurting themselves irrevocably. Now let’s turn our focus to some fund offerings from this category.

With an AUM of Rs 1,764 crore, L&T BAF has a current asset allocation of 32 per cent in pure equity. The equity-debt mix is decided taking into consideration the factors like interest rates and equity valuations like P/E Ratio and P/B Ratio. The debt portion of investments includes GOI securities and AAA rated papers. The primary sector allocation on the equity side includes Financials, Healthcare and Technology. The three-month return for this scheme is 3.7 per cent and its six-month return stands at 4.8 per cent.

DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund has an AUM of Rs 3,561 crore and its current asset allocation is 30 per cent in pure equity. The exposure to equity instruments is decided by using P/E and P/B ratio to determine valuation attractiveness. The fund also uses technical indicators like immediate-, medium-and long-term market trends. The equity portion is largely invested in sectors like Financials, Chemicals and Technology whereas, debt instruments include GOI securities and debentures with AAA, AA+ ratings. The fund has given returns of 4.3 percent over a three-month period and 5.9 per cent over a six-month time frame.

ICICI BAF has an AUM of Rs 32,188 crore and uses quantitative indicators for debt-equity allocation. The indicators used for the equity component are average P/BV and average P/E. It uses indicators like YTM and modified duration for the debt component in its portfolio. The pure equity allocation now is 35 per cent in equity and its investments are primarily in the Financials, Energy and Automobile sectors. Its debt investments include Treasury Bills and AA-rated bonds.

The returns for this fund over a three-month and six-month time frame is 4.5 and 9.1 per cent, respectively.

Axis Dynamic Equity Fund has an AUM of Rs 1,349 crore and uses P/E, market trends and volatility to determine its equity allocation. The current asset allocation of this fund is 55 per cent in equity. The debt portion comprises FDs and AAA rated debentures and bonds. Financial, Technology and FMCG are the major sectors in the Equity portfolio of this fund. The returns over three-months have been 4.8 per cent and 6.8 per cent over a six-months period.

Edelweiss BAF has an AUM of Rs 3,881 crore and it uses an in-house asset allocation model. It takes into consideration factors like market trend which is analysed using DMA of Nifty 50 over different time frames and also trend health. Its current equity holding is 65 percent. Its debt holdings include commercial papers and GOI securities whereas its equity holdings are primarily in Financials, Technology and Healthcare. The fund has registered returns of 6.2 per cent and 10.8 per cent over a three and six month time-frame. As is evident from the diverse current equity holding levels of various BAFs , it would be smarter to select based on one’s risk profile to avoid disappointment.

Ashok Kumar heads LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com