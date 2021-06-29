STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Google, Amazon, Microsoft take top spots as India's most attractive employer brands: Survey

The research captures the views of over 1,90,000 respondents (general public, aged 18-65) on 6,493 companies in 34 countries.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:43 PM

A file photo a woman walks below a Google sign on the company's campus in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Technology giant Google India has emerged as the most attractive employer brand', followed by Amazon India and Microsoft India, says a survey.

According to the findings of Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2021, Google India scored high on financial health, strong reputation, and attractive salary and benefits parameters -- the top three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers.

Amazon India emerged as the runner-up, followed by Microsoft India.

Others in the top 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2021 include Infosys Technologies at fourth place, Tata Steel (5th), Dell Technologies Ltd (6th), IBM (7th), Tata Consultancy Services (8th), Wipro (9th), and Sony (10th).

Moreover, the survey findings this year reflect a shift in employee sentiments, where work-life balance has taken center stage, making it as important as financial compensation while selecting an employer.

It provides insights into the perceptions and drivers of choice of potential employees.

The research revealed that in 2021 too, work-life balance (65 per cent) trumps attractive salary and benefits (62 per cent), as the most important driver for the Indian job seekers while choosing an employer.

This is followed by a COVID-19 compliant work environment (61 per cent) and job security (61 per cent).

"The parameters they (job seekers) consider while choosing an employer are truly evolving over the last few years, especially post the pandemic, hence the idea of employer branding itself has gone through a drastic transformation," Viswanath PS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Randstad India said.

Now, these job seekers are more likely to accept jobs and stay in those organisations where they are valued, supported with compassion, and where the culture aligns with their own beliefs and purpose, he added.

"In the coming years, we foresee a clear trend of employees seeking benefits beyond monetary aspects and attributing more importance to other EVP drivers like provision for full-time remote work, a COVID safe environment at physical workspaces, mental wellness support, etc," he said.

The survey noted that the good reputation of the employer along with the financial health of the organisation were considered key factors for both male and female respondents.

A higher percentage of female respondents (54 per cent) also accorded more importance to the possibility of working remotely/from home compared to their male (49 per cent) counterparts.

The survey further noted that 21 per cent of Indian employees changed their employer in the last half of 2020 and 36 per cent intend to switch employers in the first half of 2021 and this behaviour is more so for those employees aged 25 to 34.

Additionally, 21 per cent of those affected by COVID changed their employer in the past six months.

Around 66 per cent of white-collar employees consider attractive salaries and benefits almost of equal importance to strong management (67 per cent) and job security (67 per cent).

In terms of blue-collar workers, 64 per cent of them consider a COVID-19 safe work environment as the most important driver.

This is different from the average employee who considers work-life balance the most important driver while choosing an employer, the survey said.

