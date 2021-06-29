STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates coastal shipping service

This service will connect Kochi-Beypore-Azhikkal, and later Kollam port will be added to this service.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:28 PM

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated loading operation on the maiden voyage of coastal shipping service from Cochin port to Beypore and Azhikkhal ports, an official statement said.

The service is part of steps by the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry to build greater synergies between major ports and non-major ports in order to promote coastal trade and to provide sustainable, cost-effective and efficient intermodal & multimodal customer solutions.

Green Freight Corridor Service is operated by Round The Coast Pvt.Ltd., Mumbai, a JM Baxi Group Company.



The vessel will call at Cochin Port twice a week.

The commodities that would be shipped would include rice, wheat, salt, construction material, cement, etc, unloaded at Cochin from Gujarat, it added.

As per the statement, in order to promote coastal shipping of containers, Cochin Port is offering 50 per cent rebate in vessel related charges for the river sea vessels.

The statement said this service is expected to bring about a marked modal shift of transportation of containers and ease the congestion on the road and reduce carbon footprint.

