STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Governments must watch out for hidden debt to avoid financial crisis

A key risk for India is the government’s guarantees for debt raised by PSUs for public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects.

Published: 30th June 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Public sector lenders as well as companies in South Asian economies, including India, are at the centre of a rising debt wave and sizable hidden liabilities that could lead to a financial crisis, the World Bank warned on Tuesday. A key risk for India is the government’s guarantees for debt raised by PSUs for public-private partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects.

State-owned commercial banks, according to anecdotal evidence, focus more on meeting lending quotas for the volume of extended credit than they focus on the quality of project screening and underwriting. These quotas are more easily met by serving larger firms—including state-run entities implicitly backed by a government guarantee—than riskier SMEs. However, the Covid-19 pandemic may lead to the cancellation of many projects and the estimated fiscal cost from early termination over the remainder of contract periods of PPPs ranges between $9.7 billion to $18.5billion in India, it said.

“Infrastructure public-private partnerships are no free lunch. They create liabilities for governments, including contingent (hidden) ones. To share risk appropriately between the public and private parties, governments tend to provide explicit guarantees to the private party, such as revenue or credit guarantees. At the center of the PPP approach rests a trade-off between the efficiency of execution and the efficiency of financing,” the World Bank added. 

For instance, the annual funding of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is approved by the government through Union Budgets. The Ministry of Finance covers full debt service and payment obligations throughout the PPP model, but such liabilities are not explicitly stated on the government’s balance sheet—and thus become part of the “hidden debt,” the World Bank said in its report. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp