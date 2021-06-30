STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Investors' wealth soars Rs 25.46 lakh crore so far this fiscal

The 30-share BSE Sensex has zoomed 2,973.56 points or 6 per cent so far this fiscal. The BSE benchmark index reached its all-time high of 53,126.73 on June 28.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Equity investors have grown richer by a whopping Rs 25,46,954.71 crore in the first three months of the current fiscal, driven by upbeat market sentiment.

It registered its record closing of 52,925.04 on June 25. Mirroring the optimistic sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its lifetime peak of Rs 2,31,58,316.92 crore on June 15 this year.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms touched the USD 3 trillion mark (about Rs 220 lakh crore) on May 24. In the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies zoomed Rs 90,82,057.95 crore to Rs 2,04,30,814.54 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rose 20,040.66 points or 68 per cent last fiscal, braving many uncertainties due to the COVID-led disruptions.

Market analysts have said benchmarks are currently hovering near record highs largely due to gradual pickup in economic activities as states start unlocking and ramp-up of vaccination.

Also, the better-than-expected Q4 FY21 earnings performance of companies have supported the market's uptick. The 30-share BSE index settled 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71 on Wednesday.

