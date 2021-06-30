STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Received 27,700 user complaints, removed over 59,000 content pieces in April in India: Google

Google is among the first large digital platforms to release its monthly compliance report in compliance with the IT rules that came into force from May 26.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Google

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Google received over 27,700 complaints in April this year from individual users in India over alleged violation of local laws or personal rights, which resulted in removal of 59,350 pieces of content, the company said in its maiden monthly transparency report.

Google is among the first large digital platforms to release its monthly compliance report in compliance with the IT rules that came into force from May 26.

Under the new IT rules, large digital platforms - with over 5 million users - will have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon.

The report is to also include the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools.

A Google spokesperson told PTI that the company has a long history of providing transparency into the different types of requests it receives from around the world, and how it responds.

"All of these requests are tracked and included in our existing Transparency Report since 2010. This is the first time we will publish a monthly transparency report in accordance with (India's) new IT Rules, and will continue to publish more details as we refine our reporting processes for India, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The report said there will be a two-month lag for reporting to allow sufficient time for data processing and validation.

"In future reports, data on removals as a result of automated detection, as well as data relating to impersonation and graphic sexual content complaints received post May 25, 2021, will be included.

We are committed to making improvements in the upcoming iterations of the report based on feedback from all stakeholders, including providing more granular data," the report noted.

On Tuesday, social media giant Facebook has said it will publish an interim report on July 2 providing information on the number of content it removed proactively between May 15-June 15.

The final report will be published on July 15, containing details of user complaints received and action taken.

The July 15 report will also contain data related to WhatsApp.

As per Google's report that has been released on Wednesday, Google and YouTube received 27,762 complaints from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms during April 2021.

"These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google's SSMI platforms.

This data also includes individual user complaints accompanied by a court order," the report said.

According to the report, 26,707 (96.2 per cent) complaints were related to copyright, 357 (1.3 per cent) for trademark and 275 for defamation (1 per cent).

Other categories of complaints were related to legal (272), counterfeit (114) and circumvention (37).

"We evaluate content reported to us under our community guidelines, content policies and/or legal policies. Based on this review, removal action may be taken on one of the request reasons," the report said.

Number of removal actions stood at 59,350 in the said period.

The report explained that each unique URL in a specific complaint is considered an individual "item" and that a single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content.

Google has been publishing its Transparency Report since 2010 that provides details on government requests for content removals on a biannual basis.

The company also reports on YouTube content removals on a quarterly basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youtube content removal Google complaints
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp