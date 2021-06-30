STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,800

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 116.63 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 pts in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and Maruti amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 200.35 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 52,750.01 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent up to 15,808.60.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Titan, Infosys, Tata Steel, M&M, Asian Paints and Nestle India.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and HUL were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 52,549.66, and Nifty tumbled 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 116.63 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data.

"Market mood is changing fast. The major positives for the market now are the steadily declining fresh COVID cases (around 37,000 on Tuesday) and fast-rising vaccinations, which will facilitate further easing of restrictions and rebound in economic activity," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The fact that FIIs have ceased selling and the DIIs have turned aggressive buyers is a strong positive.

Therefore, it is quite possible that the market may again favour the bulls and the 'buy on dips strategy' may resume, he stated.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Equities on Wall Street too ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.43 per cent higher at USD 74.60 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sensex nifty bse nse stock market shares
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp