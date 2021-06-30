Tata Steel ranked among India's top 5 most attractive employer brands

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Adding one more feather in its cap, Tata Steel has been ranked amongst the top most attractive employer brands in the country as per the latest Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2021.

The list was announced on the basis of financial health, strong reputation, and attractive salary and benefits parameters.

The research captures the views of over 1, 90, 000 respondents (general public, aged18-65) on 6,493 companies in 34 countries. It provides insights into the perceptions and drivers of choice of potential employees.

Tata Steel has created equal opportunities for all while focusing also on inclusive workplace policies for the LGBTQ+ community to promote a diverse workforce. Tata Steel prides itself in prioritising employee safety, health and well-being during the pandemic and continues to support them with futuristic HR policies.