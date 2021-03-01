STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Average ​monthly rentals for luxury residential properties up 17-26 per cent across seven cities: Anarock

Housing rentals in key luxury markets saw better year-on-year growth between 2014-2020 than average capital prices in the same localities.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Residential Buildings

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Average monthly rentals for luxury residential properties rose 17-26 per cent in the last six years across seven major cities while capital value has appreciated maximum by 15 per cent, according to property consultant Anarock.

Housing rentals in key luxury markets saw better year-on-year growth between 2014-2020 than average capital prices in the same localities, it added.

"The average rentals for a house of minimum 2,000 sq ft size in the top seven cities' key luxury hotspots rose anywhere between 17 per cent to 26 per cent in 2020, as compared to 2014. In the same period, average capital prices in these micro-markets saw a maximum rise of 15 per cent and some even saw a marginal dip," said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants.

The average monthly rentals in Gurugram's Golf Course Road increased by 17 per cent in 2020 over 2014, while average property prices in the same period declined marginally from Rs 13,167 per sq ft in 2014 to Rs 13,150 per sq ft in 2020.

Among the top seven cities, Hyderabad's HITECH City saw the highest rental appreciation of 26 per cent between 2014 and 2020.

In the same period, average property prices saw a 12 per cent jump.

The data showed that from 2014 to 2020, rental prices in the top luxury markets saw consistent year-on-year growth averaging between 3-6 per cent annually, Puri said.

"In contrast, capital appreciation in this period either remained range-bound or varied each year. Some years saw a decent yearly rise, even as high as 7 per cent, while prices dropped by approx. - 5 per cent in other years - particularly in 2017, when many micro-markets saw capital prices plunge against the preceding year," he added.

In Bengaluru, the luxury residential hotspot JP Nagar saw average monthly rentals appreciate by 24 per cent in 2020 over 2014, while capital prices in the period rose by 8 per cent.

Likewise, Rajajinagar saw rental prices rise by 22 per cent, and capital prices by 15 per cent.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), luxury rentals in Tardeo rose 23 per cent in this period, while capital prices increased by 8 per cent.

Similarly, in Worli, the average monthly rentals for a minimum 2,000 sq.ft. area home rose by 21 per cent, while capital prices rose by 6 per cent.

In Delhi-NCR, rentals in luxury hotspot Golf Course Road increased 17 per cent while capital prices saw a meagre decline.

Golf Course Extension Road saw rentals increase by 18 per cent and capital prices by 7 per cent in this period.

In Chennai, luxury rentals in Anna Nagar rose 17 per cent in this period, while capital prices increased by 10 per cent.

Similarly, in Kotturpuram, the average monthly rentals rose by 19 per cent while capital prices rose by 7 per cent.

As per the Hyderabad data, the luxury residential hotspot Jubilee Hills saw monthly rentals appreciate by 15 per cent in 2020 over 2014, while capital prices in this period rose 10 per cent.

HITECH City saw the maximum rental price rise of 26 per cent, while capital prices increased by 12 per cent.

In Pune, the rentals in Koregaon Park rose 19 per cent in this period, while capital prices increased by 14 per cent.

Similarly, in Prabhat Road, the average monthly rentals rose by 23 per cent while capital prices rose by just 5 per cent.

In Kolkata, luxury home rentals in Alipore rose 20 per cent in 2020 against 2014, while capital prices increased by 13 per cent.

In Ballygunge, the average monthly rentals rose 19 per cent while capital prices rose by 13 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anarock Luxury Residential Properties Residential properties
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp