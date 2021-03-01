STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mobile app improves price data collection: Department of Consumer Affairs

The department said that the mobile App has inbuilt feature to calculate and report the average price. This helps in avoiding human errors in calculation.

Published: 01st March 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday said that data collection of wholesale and retail prices of 22 essential commodities on a daily basis has improved following the launch of a mobile app from January this year.

The Department of Consumer Affairs monitors prices of rice, wheat, wheat flour, gram dal, tur/arhar Dal, urad dal, moong Dal, masoor Dal, sugar, milk, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, soya oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, gur, tea, salt, potato, onion and tomato.

The price data is being collected from 127 centres across the country through food and civil supplies departments of state governments. "To improve the quality of prices data for reporting daily prices by the price reporting centres, the Department of Consumer Affairs launched a Mobile App on 1st January, 2021," the department said in a statement.

It said that the monitoring and predictive analysis of prices of essential commodities has taken a giant step forward.

The mobile app for price monitoring for 22 essential commodities has started providing effective real time information about retail and wholesale prices from 127 locations across the country, the statement said.

The daily report of retail and wholesale prices are obtained from 127 centres located across the country. The daily report of prices and indicative price trends are analysed for taking appropriate decisions such as release of stocks from the buffer and export-import policy etc. "Price reporting through Mobile App ensures reporting from the market location as data are geo-tagged thereby displaying the location from where price data are reported," the statement said.

The reporting of static data from office desktop is ruled out through the application of Mobile App. "Therefore, the condition to operationalise Mobile App is that each Price Reporting Centre has to furnish market details such as names and addresses of the shops and markets from where prices are being collected daily," it said.

As per the guidelines for retail price reporting, the prices of the same variety of a commodity are to be collected from three markets -- high income market, middle income market and low income market, and the average of the three prices is to be reported.

The department said that the mobile App has inbuilt feature to calculate and report the average price. This helps in avoiding human errors in calculation. Market information from Agmarknet, Agriwatch, NAFED and trade associations also constitute inputs for price analysis.

The department is also utilising the services of Agriwatch for providing market intelligence, predictive analysis of prices and to develop price forecasting model.

The department said it had proposed to DEA (department of economic affairs) for technical assistance fund under CARES Progamme of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for improving price monitoring and analysis.

The activity components under the technical assistance are upgradation of price monitoring portal, capacity building for price reporting centres and price monitoring cell, identification of long-term improvements for food commodity supply chain & market efficiency.

It said that the DEA has approved the proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Department of Consumer Affairs Retail prices Wholesale prices
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp