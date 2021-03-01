STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Saral Suraksha Bima: 'Standard accident cover mandatory from April 1', says IRDAI

However, when offered as a family cover, the chosen sum insured will apply to each family member separately.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued directions to all general and health insurance companies that beginning April 1, 2021, they are to mandatorily offer a standard personal accident insurance policy. Named the Saral Suraksha Bima, the standard insurance cover will be offered with a tenure of one year.

The regulator last week released a set of guidelines for the insurance cover that companies are supposed to follow. The minimum entry age to buy  the policy shall be 18 years and the maximum age set at 70 for  all insured members, including the principal insured.

However, insurers are permitted to fix the maximum age at entry beyond 70 years, subject to their underwriting policy. The policy will also offer cover to dependent children from the age of three months to 25 years. 

According to the guidelines, the standard product shall be offered on an individual basis. However, when offered as a family cover, the chosen sum insured will apply to each family member separately. The minimum sum insured shall be Rs 2.5 lakh and the maximum sum insured Rs 1 crore.

According to the IRDAI, beyond the range specified, insurers  may also offer different amounts on their own and may even use the same name for the product if all other terms and conditions remain the same. The policy will come with three optional covers: temporary total disablement benefit; education grant; hospitalisation expenses.

The first two will be offered on a benefit-basis, but the third will be offered on an indemnity basis - where the claim is settled by the insurer paying an amount equal to the expenses sustained. Policy holders will need to make a claim within 30 days of such an event taking place. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saral Suraksha Bima IRDAI Accident insurance policy
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp