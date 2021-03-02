STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Recovery faster than expected, need to keep growth momentum: Principal economic advisor

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, he said the country needs to keep the growth momentum and it is the only means to create employment and reduce poverty.

Published: 02nd March 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

GDP

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Indian economy is recovering faster than expected and the government will spend on building infrastructure rather than boosting consumer demand artificially, principal economic advisor to the finance ministry Sanjeev Sanyal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce, he said the country needs to keep the growth momentum and it is the only means to create employment and reduce poverty.

"We are recovering much faster than expected and need to keep the growth momentum in the next two years. The government will make capital expenditure on infrastructure to create assets rather than boosting consumer demand artificially."

"If we need to reduce poverty, the growth has to keep going. Else, we will end up in redistributing poverty as had happened in West Bengal where I come from," Sanyal said.

After contracting for two quarters in a row, the country's economy grew by 0.4 per cent in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3.3 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019-20, the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

The economy had shrunk by an unprecedented 24.4 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal following the coronavirus pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

In the second quarter, the GDP declined by 7.3 per cent amid a perk up in economic activities after the easing of the lockdown.

Sanyal said the nominal GDP growth rate in the Union Budget for 2021-22 was projected at around 14 per cent, which is a "conservative estimate".

The noted economist said the government is "unapologetic" about the privatisation of some public sector entities.

"We are unapologetic about the privatisation of some areas. PSUs will exist where it is needed but not where the private sector can do a better job," he said.

There is a need to unleash the spirit of the private sector, the principal economic advisor said.

"We will get rid of regulations but will support sectors which needed by extending the PLI (production linked incentive) schemes," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjeev Sanyal India Economy India GDP Growth
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp