STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex tops 50,000-level in opening trade; Nifty above 14,800

The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 191.45 points or 0.38 per cent at 50,041.21 in opening deals.

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE gauge Sensex rose over 190 points to trade above the 50,000-mark in the opening session on Tuesday on account of broad-based buying by participants amid positive domestic and global cues.

Analysts said investor sentiment remained upbeat due to encouraging GDP numbers for the third quarter as well as return of calmness in global bond markets after last week's turmoil.

The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 191.45 points or 0.38 per cent at 50,041.21 in opening deals.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 65.10 points or 0.44 per cent to 14,826.65 in early trade.

On the Sensex chart, 26 shares were trading with gains.

On Monday, the Sensex had risen by 749.85 points or 1.53 per cent; and the Nifty had gained 232.40 points or 1.60 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia on Tuesday, bourses extended their strong rally for the second straight session after halt in sell-offs in global bond markets calmed investor sentiments.

Foreign investors purchased equities worth Rs 125.15 crore on a net basis in Indian capital markets on Monday, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures price eased by 0.65 per cent to trade at 62.90 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex BSE Nifty
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp